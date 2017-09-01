Gaya road rage case: Rocky Yadav held guilty of murder

Sources said the autopsy report of Aditya Sachdeva confirmed that his vertebrae were found fractured and he died due to brain injury.

Accused Rocky Yadav at Gaya court after being convicted in Aditya Sachdeva murder case in Gaya. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The Gaya district court on Thursday pronounced suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi’s son Rocky Yadav guilty of murdering teenaged student Aditya Sachdeva. Three others have been found guilty in the case.

Rocky Yadav had killed Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV on the outskirts of Gaya on May 7 last year. According to police reports, Aditya and four of his friends were returning home from Bodh Gaya when the incident occurred.

He succumbed to his injuries immediately after Rocky shot him in the head.

Sources said the autopsy report of Aditya Sachdeva confirmed that his vertebrae were found fractured and he died due to brain injury. Cops investigating the case later found that the bullet which killed Aditya Sachdeva was fired from Rocky’s pistol.

Lawyers said that the investigations were carried out in a scientific manner. The quantum of the punishment will be pronounced by the court on September 6.

“The entire family is now eagerly waiting for the court to announce the quantum of punishment in the case. We are satisfied that the court has convicted him of murdering my son”, Aditya’s mother Chand Sachdeva told reporters in Gaya.

Rocky Yadav had surrendered in the court on October 29 last year, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the bail granted to him by Patna high court.

The Supreme Court had fixed September 5, 2017, as the deadline for the trial in the case. The state government had set up a special investigating team (SIT) to look into the case. Rocky Yadav was arrested on May 10 last year from his father’s factory situated near Bodh Gaya.

The police had also arrested his father, Bindi Yadav, and the bodyguard who was with him during the incident. His mother Manorama Devi was suspended from the JD(U) for misleading the police during the investigation.