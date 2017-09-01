The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, Crime

Gaya road rage case: Rocky Yadav held guilty of murder

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 5:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 5:51 am IST

Sources said the autopsy report of Aditya Sachdeva confirmed that his vertebrae were found fractured and he died due to brain injury.

Accused Rocky Yadav at Gaya court after being convicted in Aditya Sachdeva murder case in Gaya. (Photo: PTI)
 Accused Rocky Yadav at Gaya court after being convicted in Aditya Sachdeva murder case in Gaya. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The Gaya district court on Thursday pronounced suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi’s son Rocky Yadav guilty of murdering teenaged student Aditya Sachdeva. Three others have been found guilty in the case.

Rocky Yadav had killed Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV on the outskirts of Gaya on May 7 last year. According to police reports, Aditya and four of his friends were returning home from Bodh Gaya when the incident occurred.

He succumbed to his injuries immediately after Rocky shot him in the head.

Sources said the autopsy report of Aditya Sachdeva confirmed that his vertebrae were found fractured and he died due to brain injury. Cops investigating the case later found that the bullet which killed Aditya Sachdeva was fired from Rocky’s pistol.

Lawyers said that the investigations were carried out in a scientific manner. The quantum of the punishment will be pronounced by the court on September 6.

“The entire family is now eagerly waiting for the court to announce the quantum of punishment in the case. We are satisfied that the court has convicted him of murdering my son”, Aditya’s mother Chand Sachdeva told reporters in Gaya.

Rocky Yadav had surrendered in the court on October 29 last year, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the bail granted to him by Patna high court.

The Supreme Court had fixed September 5, 2017, as the deadline for the trial in the case. The state government had set up a special investigating team (SIT) to look into the case. Rocky Yadav was arrested on May 10 last year from his father’s factory situated near Bodh Gaya.

The police had also arrested his father, Bindi Yadav, and the bodyguard who was with him during the incident. His mother Manorama Devi was suspended from the JD(U) for misleading the police during the investigation.

Tags: rocky yadav, gaya road rage case, aditya sachdeva murder csae, supreme court
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham