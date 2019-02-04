AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Rajiv Saxena by another 4 days

The ED had been granted a 4 day custody of Rajiv Saxena on January 31 by Delhi’s Patiala Court.

He was arrested in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case that came to light recently. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala Court on Monday extends AgustaWestland co-accused, Dubai based businessman Rajiv Saxena’s Enforcement Directorate custody by four more days.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 had produced Rajiv Saxena, before Delhi’s Patiala House court. He was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

Rajiv Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, was picked up by Dubai authorities early on Wednesday, January 30, in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India last evening.

Enforcement Directorate seeks eight day remand of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.

Read: VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajiv Saxena to 4 day ED custody

The court had granted the Enforcement Directorate four days custody of Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case. The ED sought eight days custody of Saxena before special judge Arvind Kumar, who allowed the agency to interrogate him for four days.