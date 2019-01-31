Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

India, Crime

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajeev Saxena to 4 day ED custody

PTI/ANI
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 4:31 pm IST

ED seeks eight day remand of businessman Rajiv Saxena, accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)
 Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday produced Rajeev Saxena, Dubai-based businessman wanted in VVIP choppers case, before Delhi’s Patiala House court.

Saxena is being produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

Rajeev Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India last evening.

Enforcement Directorate seeks eight day remand of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.

ED counsel DP Singh says, 'we are aware of his (Rajiv Saxena) health and medical issues, every possible need will be taken care of.'

Geeta Luthra, Counsel for accused Rajiv Saxena, in Court says' Manner in which he has been brought here is illegal and because the manner is illegal, the remand request automatically becomes incorrect.'

The court granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) four days custody of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case. The ED sought eight days custody of Saxena before special judge Arvind Kumar, who allowed the agency to interrogate him for four days.

During the hearing, Saxena's lawyer claimed that his client was suffering from cancer. The agency, however, said that this was needed to be verified.

 

Tags: christian michel, agusta-westland, rajiv saxena, deepak talwar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

SC to hear pleas challenging women entry to Sabarimala temple on Feb 6

Earlier two Congress MLAs, ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj, had said that they consider only former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader. (Photo: ANI)

After resignation remark, HD Kumaraswamy asks everyone to have trust in him

‘The truth is that terrorist activities have risen after that (Surgical Strike), more security personnel and civilians are being killed,’ Congress leader Anand Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

President's speech betrays people, humiliates them: Congress

Two members of the NSC resigned on January 28, saying that the government had withheld release of a key National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report. (Photo: File | PTI)

Unemployment on the rise due to Modi's 'pakodanomics': Kapil Sibal

MOST POPULAR

1

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

2

In love with your Google Assistant?

3

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

4

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

5

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham