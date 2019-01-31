VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajeev Saxena to 4 day ED custody

ED seeks eight day remand of businessman Rajiv Saxena, accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday produced Rajeev Saxena, Dubai-based businessman wanted in VVIP choppers case, before Delhi’s Patiala House court.

Saxena is being produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

Rajeev Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India last evening.

Enforcement Directorate seeks eight day remand of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.

ED counsel DP Singh says, 'we are aware of his (Rajiv Saxena) health and medical issues, every possible need will be taken care of.'

Geeta Luthra, Counsel for accused Rajiv Saxena, in Court says' Manner in which he has been brought here is illegal and because the manner is illegal, the remand request automatically becomes incorrect.'

The court granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) four days custody of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case. The ED sought eight days custody of Saxena before special judge Arvind Kumar, who allowed the agency to interrogate him for four days.

During the hearing, Saxena's lawyer claimed that his client was suffering from cancer. The agency, however, said that this was needed to be verified.