The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

India, All India

SC to hear pregnancy termination plea of 13-yr-old rape survivor today

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 12:02 pm IST

The minor girl's mother moved the Supreme Court, seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter.

In the last hearing, the apex court had asked the concerned hospital to examine the minor girl and ascertain the condition and advisability of permitting abortion. (Photo: PTI/File)
 In the last hearing, the apex court had asked the concerned hospital to examine the minor girl and ascertain the condition and advisability of permitting abortion. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the plea of a 13-year-old rape survivor, who is seeking permission to abort her 30-week-old foetus.

In the last hearing, the apex court had asked the concerned hospital to examine the minor girl and ascertain the condition and advisability of permitting abortion.

The minor girl's mother moved the Supreme Court, seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter.

Earlier, on July 28, the top court had rejected a petition, on medical grounds, filed by another 10-year-old rape victim, who sought permission to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy. The minor girl had recently delivered a child in Chandigarh.

The order came after reviewing the medical reports, which said, abortion would neither be good for the girl, nor for the foetus.

On a related note, during the historical verdict on Right to Privacy last week, the nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, discussed the debate surrounding abortions.

The verdict on the issue said that right to terminate life falls in zone of right to privacy.

"A woman's freedom of choice whether to bear a child or abort her pregnancy are areas which fall in the realm of privacy.. To sanctify an argument that whatever is not found in the text of the Constitution cannot become a part of the Constitution would be too primitive an understanding of the Constitution and contrary to settled cannons of constitutional interpretation. Such an approach regarding the rights and liberties of citizens would be an affront to the collective wisdom of our people and the wisdom of the members of the Constituent Assembly.. Constitution is not merely a document signed by 284 members of the Constituent Assembly. It is a politically sacred instrument created by men and women who risked lives and sacrificed their liberties to fight alien rulers and secured freedom for our people, not only of their generation but generations to follow. The Constitution cannot be seen as a document written in ink to replace one legal regime by another," the verdict said.

Tags: supreme court, termination of pregnancy, 13-yr-old rape survivor, 30-week-old foetus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

2

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

3

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

4

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

5

Conspiracy theorist claims Earth will end next month

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham