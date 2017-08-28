13-yr-old rape survivor seeks pregnancy termination; SC sets up medical board

The minor girl's mother, through advocate Sneha Mukharjee, had moved the apex court seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy.

A bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao directed that a medical board would be constituted at Mumbai-based Sir JJ Group of Hospitals to examine the minor girl and ascertain the condition and advisability of permitting abortion. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sets up a medical board to examine the condition of a 13-year-old rape survivor who is seeking permission to abort her 30-week-old foetus.

"The aforesaid board shall submit a report about the condition and advisability of permitting a medical termination of pregnancy of the petitioner's daughter forthwith," the bench said and fixed the matter for hearing on August 31.

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The minor girl's mother, through advocate Sneha Mukharjee, had moved the apex court seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter.

The bench also issued notice to the Centre and directed that copy of the plea be supplied to the Solicitor General.

The top court had on July 28 rejected on medical grounds a petition filed by another 10-year-old rape victim seeking its nod to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy.

The court's order had come after taking note of a medical report that abortion would neither be good for the girl, nor for the foetus. The minor girl had recently delivered a child in Chandigarh.