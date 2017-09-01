The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 10:59 PM IST

India, All India

Kolkata Police traces triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's 2 missing children

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 9:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 9:45 pm IST

A top official confirmed that the police have traced the kids who were taken to a relative's place by Ishrat's husband.

Earlier on Thursday, Ishrat had alleged that two of her four children - a daughter and a son - are missing in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier on Thursday, Ishrat had alleged that two of her four children - a daughter and a son - are missing in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: The two missing children of triple talaq petitioner have been traced on Thursday.

Officer in-charge of Golabari Police Station confirmed that the police have traced the kids who were taken to a relative's place by Ishrat's husband.

Earlier, Ishrat had alleged that two of her four children - a daughter and a son - were missing in Kolkata.

Read: After life threats, triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's children go missing

The 31-year-old accused her husband of kidnapping them.

Ishrat also registered a complaint in Golabari Police Station in the same regard.

The petitioner has been facing social boycott in Kolkata, soon after the Supreme Court pronounced the judgment on August 22.

The apex court struck down triple talaq and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional in a 3-2 majority verdict.

Two days after the apex court judgment, Ishrat asked Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for protection saying she had faced condemnation and attacks from members of her community, especially her husband's family.

Her in-laws and neighbours called her a "gandi aurat" (bad woman) for challenging Islamic laws.

Ishrat was divorced over phone by her husband from Dubai in April 2014.

Also, Ishrat's lawyer, Nazia Elahi Khan earlier said that the females in the society have started boycotting them and called them wives of Hindus.

Tags: ishrat jahan, triple talaq verdict, supreme court, children missing, muslim marriage laws
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham