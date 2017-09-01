Kolkata Police traces triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's 2 missing children

A top official confirmed that the police have traced the kids who were taken to a relative's place by Ishrat's husband.

Earlier on Thursday, Ishrat had alleged that two of her four children - a daughter and a son - are missing in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: The two missing children of triple talaq petitioner have been traced on Thursday.

Officer in-charge of Golabari Police Station confirmed that the police have traced the kids who were taken to a relative's place by Ishrat's husband.

Earlier, Ishrat had alleged that two of her four children - a daughter and a son - were missing in Kolkata.

The 31-year-old accused her husband of kidnapping them.

Ishrat also registered a complaint in Golabari Police Station in the same regard.

The petitioner has been facing social boycott in Kolkata, soon after the Supreme Court pronounced the judgment on August 22.

The apex court struck down triple talaq and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional in a 3-2 majority verdict.

Two days after the apex court judgment, Ishrat asked Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for protection saying she had faced condemnation and attacks from members of her community, especially her husband's family.

Her in-laws and neighbours called her a "gandi aurat" (bad woman) for challenging Islamic laws.

Ishrat was divorced over phone by her husband from Dubai in April 2014.

Also, Ishrat's lawyer, Nazia Elahi Khan earlier said that the females in the society have started boycotting them and called them wives of Hindus.