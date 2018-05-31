After Palghar loss, Shiv Sena says discrepancies in counting of votes

Palghar results are likely to have a bearing on Sena’s decision to go solo in the 2019 general elections.

Mumbai: Soon after BJP retained Maharashtra’s Palghar constituency and defeated Shiv Sena’s candidate, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also alleged discrepancies in counting of votes.

Thackeray also appealed the Chief Election Commissioner to withhold the results of Palghar constituency until those discrepancies are sorted out.

However, its demand to not announce Palghar result was rejected by the Election Commission (EC) and the winning certificate was given to BJP candidate Rajendra Gavit, news agency ANI reported.

BJP's Rajendra Gavit won Palghar seat, defeating Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga by 29,574 votes.

Thackeray also slammed the Election Commission (EC) and said if election officers become puppets in the hands of the government, then democracy is in danger.

“Seeing the corruption in the Election Commission, I would suggest that even election commissioners should not be appointed, but elected,” Thackeray added.

When asked if the party will approach the court over the alleged discrepancies, Thackeray said, “If needed, we will go to court. But, whatever I have said about our democracy, election process and threat to it, was very serious.”

Palghar saw the biggest clash between two estranged allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, and the results are likely to have a bearing on Sena’s decision to go solo in the 2019 general elections.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Yogi Adityanath is losing in his own state & he is coming to campaign here (Maharashtra). Janta ne Yogi ji ki masti utaardi hai (People have taught him a lesson).”