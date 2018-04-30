The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India, All India

New J&K dy CM Kavinder Gupta dismisses Kathua rape as minor incident

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 6:24 pm IST

Hours after he was sworn in as J&K deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta said, 'Kathua incident shouldn’t be given much importance.'

Kavinder Gupta was among 8 new ministers who were sworn in on Monday and joined the state's PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Kavinder Gupta was among 8 new ministers who were sworn in on Monday and joined the state's PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Hours after he was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta on Monday sparked a controversy by terming the horrific Kathua gangrape and murder case as a ‘minor incident’.

Gupta was among eight new ministers who were sworn in on Monday and joined the state's PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, “The Kathua incident is a minor one and it shouldn’t be given much importance.”

“Kathua case is subjudice. The Supreme Court will now decide over the matter. Discussing the topic again and again is not right. There are a lot of such cases and attempts should not be made to exaggerate this particular case,” Kavinder Gupta told news agency ANI.

Also Read: J&K Cabinet reshuffle: BJP inducts new faces, Kavinder Gupta becomes deputy CM

The Kathua gangrape and murder case had sparked nationwide outrage with people staging protests across country seeking justice for the eight-year-old girl.

The girl went missing while grazing horses in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil of J&K’s Kathua district on January 10. A week later, her body was found in woods near her village. The DNA and police investigations have revealed that she was held inside a local temple where she was drugged, raped and killed.

Tags: kathua rape case, kavinder gupta
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

2

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

3

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

4

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

5

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

more

Editors' Picks

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham