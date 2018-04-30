The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

India, All India

J&K Cabinet reshuffle: BJP inducts new faces, Kavinder Gupta becomes deputy CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

Satpal Sharma, Rajiv Jasrotia, Devinder Kumar Maniyal and Shakti Raj were sworn-in as ministers for the state.

Kavinder Gupta is a former mayor of Jammu. He had won the 2014 Assembly election from Gandhinagar constituency in Jammu. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Kavinder Gupta is a former mayor of Jammu. He had won the 2014 Assembly election from Gandhinagar constituency in Jammu. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jammu: Five new faces from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Kavinder Gupta, former Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, were on Monday inducted into the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, to keep its strength in the PDP-BJP coalition government static at 11.

The other new BJP faces who took oath of office and secrecy as ministers at the swearing in ceremony held in winter capital Jammu are Sat Paul Sharma (the State BJP president and MLA Jammu West), Rajiv Jasrotia (MLA Kathua), Dr. Devender Manyal (MLA Samba) and Shakti Parihar (MLA Doda). While Parihar has been inducted as Minister of State, all four others are Cabinet ministers. 

The BJP also upgraded Sunil Sharma, at present minister of state for transport, to the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Kavinder Gupta is the new deputy chief minister of the State. He has replaced Dr. Nirmal Singh who resigned ahead of the much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. The BJP has also dropped Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat and Minister of State for Education and Tourism Priya Sethi.

Its alliance partner the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) also inducted two of its known faces Mohammad Khalil Band and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, the MLAs elected from Pulwama and Sonwar (Srinagar) segments, respectively. The duo had served as ministers in the PDP-BJP combine earlier also when PDP patron Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was the Chief Minister. The PDP has dropped Abdul Haq Khan, the Minister for Rural development and Law to keep its strength at 14 as is permitted under the agreement reached between the two parties in 2015.

The State can have a maximum of 25 ministers, including the Chief Minister, out of which 14 portfolios are with the PDP and the remaining with the BJP.

The PDP had only one vacancy in the Council of Ministers following the unceremonious ouster of Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu in March this year.

On the other hand, the BJP’s quota had dropped to nine after two of its ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga were asked to resign amid controversy over their rallying behind the accused in the alleged gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic Bakarwal girl at Rasana in Kathua district.

With the resignation of three more ministers including deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh on Sunday, its presence in the Council of Ministry had come down to six. With the induction of five news ministers, the party has kept its strength static at 11.

The party sources said that Nirmal Singh is likely to be nominated for the post of Speaker of the State Assembly in place of Kavinder Gupta while Bhagat may be appointed as new State BJP president.

Governor NN Vohra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new members of the Council of Ministers at the convention centre in Jammu.

The swearing-in ceremony at which Chief Minister Mufti, BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav and Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, were also present was held at the convention centre instead of Raj Bhavan as the State government has already shifted its base to summer capital Srinagar as part of the bi-annual 'Darbar’ move, under which the government functions six months each in the twin capitals.

The Civil Secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, and Raj Bhavan closed in Jammu on Friday and will reopen along with other move offices in Srinagar on May 7.

Days after Forest Minister, Choudhary Lal Singh, and Industry and Commerce Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga, quit amid criticism over their publicly supporting the accused in the alleged gang-rape and murder incident, all the nine remaining BJP ministers in the PDP-BJP coalition government submitted their resignations to their State unit president to facilitate the major reshuffle in the Council of Ministers.

The six Cabinet ministers and three ministers of state belonging to the party who had submitted their resignations included Nirmal Singh (Deputy Chief Minister), Bali Bhagat, Chering Dorjey, Sham Lal Choudhary and Abdul Gani Kohli besides Sajad Gani Lone who was inducted into the Council of Ministers from the BJP quota and ministers of state Sunil Kumar Sharma, Priya Sethi and Ajay Nanda.

Also Read: J&K: Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle today, Nirmal Singh resigns as dy CM

However, local watchers say that while Nirmal Singh who had supported the Chief Minister Mufti’s stand on Kathua incident has been dropped the party has patronised some of the hardliners by nominating them as ministers in the significant reshuffle.

Also inducting MLA Kathua Rajiv Jasrotia as a minister has come in for criticism from various people in the opposition and in social media. Civil society leader and noted Kashmiri businessman Syed Shakeel Qalander wrote on his Facebook timeline, "While taking credit for expulsion of two BJP ministers for attending Hindu Ekta Munch rally, how would PDP explain induction of Rajeev Jasrotia, MLA Kathua, who has been part of not only the controversial rally but also supportive of all such rallies and agitations in favour of the accused."

However, Ram Madhav BJP’s national General Secretary and its Kashmir pointsman said, "The Cabinet reshuffle has nothing to do with the Kathua incident. Our government has completed three years and we decided to give a chance to new faces."

Tags: kavinder gupta, jammu and kashmir cabinet reshuffle, pdp-bjp alliance
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

2

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

3

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

4

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

5

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham