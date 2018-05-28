The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Bypolls in 10 states today; RLD accuses BJP of EVM tampering in UP's Kairana

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 2:17 pm IST

RLD candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Kairana writes to EC over faulty EVMs and VVPATs.

Voting for Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll underway; Visuals from a polling booth in Shamli. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Voting for Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll underway; Visuals from a polling booth in Shamli. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: By-elections to four Lok Sabha seats, including the politically significant Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 assembly constituencies across 10 states are being held today.

Besides Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh, other Lok Sabha seats that are voting are Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the lone seat in Nagaland.

In Kairana, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress are supporting Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Ajit Singh. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Hukum Singh whose death made the election necessary.

Apart from these Lok Sabha bypolls, the assembly by-elections are being held in Maharashtra (Palus Kadegaon constituency), Uttar Pradesh (Noorpur), Bihar (Jokihat), Jharkhand (Gomia and Silli), Kerala (Chengannur), Meghalaya (Ampati), Punjab (Shahkot), Uttarakhand (Tharali) and West Bengal (Maheshtala).

Besides, two constituencies in Karnataka — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar — are also heading for the polling booths to elect their Members of Legislative Assemblies. Voting had not happened in these two seats during the May 12 assembly polls.

The counting of votes will take place on May 31.

There have been reports of voting machine malfunction from Kairana, Punjab's Shahkot seat, Maharashtra's Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya.

Here are the LIVE updates:

02: 00 pm: 19.25 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Palghar by-poll in Maharashtra

01:45 pm: Encountered problems & panic in the initial hours. Nothing has happened after 12 pm. The new machines are working properly. We are in consultation with Central Election Commission about extension of voting time: Dr Prashant Narnaware, Returning Officer on Palghar by-poll

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

01:40 pm: 34 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in RR Nagar assembly election in Karnataka

01:30 pm: 44 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Shahkot assembly by-election in Punjab

01:00 pm: Technical problems in EVMs&VVPATs clearly indicate failure of EC.If this is the situation in by-polls, think about coming Lok Sabha Elections. We've said it again & again & other parties have also agreed,that elections should be conducted using ballot papers:Anil Desai, Shiv Sena

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

12:03 pm: Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha by polls: Voting temporarily suspended for now at 35 polling booths due to faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVM): Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate.

11:49 am: 31 per cent voters turnout recorded for Shahkot bypoll till 11 am, news agency ANI reported.

11:40 am: I've been continuously receiving complaints. They didn't expect so many people to come out to vote in Ramzan.Initial  strategy was to hold elections in Ramzan so that people won't vote: RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan after writing to EC over faulty EVMs and VVPATs.

11:35 am: 21 per cent voting recorded till 11 am in Karnataka's RR Nagar assembly election, reports ANI.

11:25 am: Tabassum Hasan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll, writes to the Election Commission over faulty EVMs and VVPATs in around 175 polling booths across Shamli, Kairana and Noorpur.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

11:01 am: There are reports that in Noorpur, 140 EVMs are faulty, which is because they've been tampered, there are similar reports from Kairana. They (BJP) want to avenge defeat in Phulpur & Gorakhpur, which is why they want to defeat us at any cost : Rajendra Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party

Tags: kairana bypolls, maharashtra bypolls, 2019 lok sabha polls, palghar bypolls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

2

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

3

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

4

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

5

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham