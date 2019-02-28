Wing Commander Abhinandan to be released tomorrow: Imran Khan

'As a peace gesture, Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released tomorrow,' Imran Khan said.

New Delhi: After India demanded that captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman be released without any condition, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday evening that the pilot would be released as a peace gesture.

Earlier in the day, India had strongly reacted to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureishi’s statement to Geo TV that the Indian pilot would be released only if India agreed to de-escalated tension on the border.

Ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side has been consistent since Tuesday. Thursday saw two bouts – in the morning and afternoon – of shelling.

Pakistan must first take concrete and specific anti-terror steps, government sources said Thursday when asked about talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran has to walk the talk on investigating the Pulwama attack,” sources told PTI.

“Why did Pak PM say two Indian jets were downed? Was he not briefed or did he say an untruth,” govt sources told PTI.

Pakistan Air Force specifically targeted Indian military facilities while we targeted only JeM terror camp, the sources said.

The sources added that India was waiting for immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies.