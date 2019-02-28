Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

Wing Commander Abhinandan to be released tomorrow: Imran Khan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 4:52 pm IST

'As a peace gesture, Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released tomorrow,' Imran Khan said.

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: After India demanded that captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman be released without any condition, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday evening that the pilot would be released as a peace gesture.

Earlier in the day, India had strongly reacted to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureishi’s statement to Geo TV that the Indian pilot would be released only if India agreed to de-escalated tension on the border.

Ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side has been consistent since Tuesday. Thursday saw two bouts – in the morning and afternoon – of shelling.

Pakistan must first take concrete and specific anti-terror steps, government sources said Thursday when asked about talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran has to walk the talk on investigating the Pulwama attack,” sources told PTI.

“Why did Pak PM say two Indian jets were downed? Was he not briefed or did he say an untruth,” govt sources told PTI.

Pakistan Air Force specifically targeted Indian military facilities while we targeted only JeM terror camp, the sources said.

The sources added that India was waiting for immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies.

Tags: imran khan, shah mahmood qureshi, abhinandan varthaman, ceasefire violation
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Following an allegation of a doctor being physically assaulted by patient's relatives, junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital here continued their protest on Thursday over the safety and security of the doctors. (Photo: ANI)

Doctors continue protest over physical assaults in TN; urges protection

The child rights activist also appealed to spiritual leaders, media, the youth of both the countries to work with their governments in restoring peace. (Photo: File)

Work together to uproot terrorism: Satyarthi urges Modi, Imran

The case is due for hearing on July 10. (Representational image)

Supreme Court stays order of evicting forest dwellers

'Dr Saud Mohammed Al-Sati, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to India met PM,' the PMO said while tweeting a picture of the two. (Photo: Twitter)

Saudi Arabia ambassador to India meets PM Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

MS Dhoni slams 350 sixes in international cricket, becomes first Indian to do so

2

We will blast store: Karachi Bakery receives threat over name row

3

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

4

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

5

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham