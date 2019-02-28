Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

India, All India

No deal, says India on pilot return; Pak reports release only after de-escalation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 3:08 pm IST

We are willing to return captured Indian pilot if it leads to peace, Pak FM tells Geo News.

India has not asked for consular access, sources said, warning Pakistan that the pilot was no card to negotiate with. (Representational Image)
 India has not asked for consular access, sources said, warning Pakistan that the pilot was no card to negotiate with. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India expects immediate release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Vartaman, government sources said on Thursday, rubbishing any suggestion of a deal over him.

India has not asked for consular access, sources said, warning Pakistan that the pilot was no card to negotiate with. India wants him to be treated in a humane manner, sources said.

Geo News had earlier quoted Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as stating that the pilot would be returned if that meant de-escalation of tension between the two countries.

"We are willing to return the captured Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation and peace," he added. "We are ready for all positive engagement,: Geo News quoted Qureshi as saying.

Indian Defence Ministry officials told ANI that the government believes the Pakistan air intrusion was an attack on military installations. “We believe the Indian Air Force pilot was ill treated by the Pakistan Army in violation of the Geneva convention,’ ANI quoted them as saying.

Qureshi also told Geo News that India had handed over a dossier to the acting High Commissioner of Pakistan a day earlier. “I will evaluate the dossier with an open heart and then see if talks will be held on that,: he said.

“I wish the dossier was sent earlier,” the foreign minister stated.

Sources said India didn’t consider giving actionable intel earlier as Pakistan has never acted in past on actionable inputs on Mumbai and Pathankot.

“Terrorists were caught, audio given, access given to forward posts in Pathankot. Pakistan remained in denial. Thirteen days after Pulwama, they still deny Jaish-e-Mohammed role,” sources said.

We believe the Pakistan Army is actively supporting the Jaish-e-Mohammed and is harbouring its leaders including Masood Azhar in its facilities, sources added.
“We are ready for talks on Kartarpur. They (Pakistan) had called it off just as they had closed airspace and stopped Samjhauta Express. We are trying to appear reasonable, they are creating a war hysteria,” sources told ANI, adding: “Pakistan has lied to the international community on Jaish-e-Mohammed, about two pilots in custody. They lied on Indian ships approaching, they have lied on missile strikes.”

Pakistan must first take concrete and specific anti-terror steps, government sources said when asked about talks with Paqkistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran has to walk the talk on investigating the Pulwama attack,” sources told PTI.

“Why did Pak PM say two Indian jets were downed? Was he not briefed or did he say an untruth,” govt sources told PTI.

Pakistan Air Force specifically targeted Indian military facilities while we targeted only JeM terror camp, the sources said.

The sources added that India was waiting for immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies.

On being asked if he is open to meeting Indian EAM Sushma Swaraj on sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) meet, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi said he will not hesitate to meet but OIC is not the forum for talks with Swaraj.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the conflict between India and Pakistan will be coming to an end, after the two nuclear powers clashed across a contested border in the disputed Kashmir region.

Read: Donald Trump 'hopeful' of Indo-Pak conflict coming to end

Speaking at a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said he had some “reasonably decent” news from India and Pakistan. He did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and India continued to exchange fire along the Line of Control on Thursday. Pakistan fired at 6 am and stopped after an hour.

Cross-LoC shelling and firing resumed in Krishna Ghathi sector of Poonch in the afternoon. The Army said Pakistani troops again resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at 1 pm and that the Indian troops were responding to it “strongly and befittingly”.

Tags: shah mahmood qureshi, indo-pak tensions, abhinandan vartaman, jaish-e-mohammed, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A two-day strike was called by separatists to protest the NIA raids at residences of several leaders in connection with an investigation into terror funding through hawala channels in the valley. (Representative Image)

Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir Valley

Amid Indo-Pakistan tension, PM said, 'The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Enemy trying to divide us, India will fight as one, win as one, says PM Modi

Former envoy to Pakistan G Parthasarathy, who played a key role in bringing back IAF pilot K Nachiketa during the 1999 Kargil war, has expressed his confidence that wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman (pic) too would return safely. (Photo: Facebook/ @AbhinandanIAF)

Former envoy to Pak confident of safe return of captured IAF pilot

The shelling and firing, Lt. Col. Devender Anand said, started at 6 am and continued for one hour. “Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing stopped around 7 am,” he said. (Representational Image)

Ceasefire violation, firing across Line of Control again on Thursday

MOST POPULAR

1

MS Dhoni slams 350 sixes in international cricket, becomes first Indian to do so

2

We will blast store: Karachi Bakery receives threat over name row

3

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

4

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

5

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham