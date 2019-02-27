Airspace over J&K, 3 more cities shut amid Indo-Pak tension

'The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency,' an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

Jammu and Leh airports have also been closed for civilian traffic. (Representational Images)

Srinagar: Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were on Wednesday closed for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Budgam district and amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan.

Flight operations at Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun airports have also been temporarily suspended.

"The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

Also Read: ‘Pushed back,’ says India to Pak claims of ‘violating Indian air space

While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning.

Jammu and Leh airports have also been closed for civilian traffic.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.