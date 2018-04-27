The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:32 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018: Pandey guides SRH to 132-6
 
India, All India

No sloganeering, stop drama: UP CM on protests over death of 13 children

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 9:09 pm IST

At least 13 school children were killed and eight others injured after a train hits a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the accident spot after visiting the district hospital to meet the victims and their families. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the accident spot after visiting the district hospital to meet the victims and their families. (Photo: PTI)

Kushinagar (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Kushinagar on Thursday to get a first hand account of the train-school van collision that left 13 children dead, got furious when he faced angry protests.

"Narebazi band karo, nautanki band karo" (stop raising slogans, stop this drama). I have come here to express my sympathies," Yogi Adityanath told protestors after he failed to pacify them.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister reached the accident spot after visiting the district hospital. As soon as he reached there, an angry crowd raised slogans against railway and local authorities.

However, the protesters were not satisfied and some of them squatted on the railway track. They demanded that railway personnel should be posted at the unmanned crossing to avoid such accidents.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 13 children dead, 8 others hurt as train hits school bus

Responding to the reports of chief minister reprimanding the victims’ families, UP minister Shrikant Sharma said, “Chief Minister went to the spot and hospital. He told people of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party not to politicise matter. It's being taken in different way. CM's intentions were clear. He had left all his work to go to accident spot.”

At least 13 school children were killed and eight others injured after a train hits a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

The children, students of Divine Public School, were killed on the spot when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) crashed into the van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva, said Ved Prakash, spokesperson for Railways.

Members of Bar Council, Kushinagar, also complained about the "irresponsible attitude" of the district hospital staff.

"As soon as they saw 13 bodies, senior officials of district hospital at Kushinagar referred four injured children and the driver to BRD Hospital without even administering first aid," members of the Bar Council complained to the chief minister, according to an official.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: kushinagar school bus accident, yogi adityanath, kushinagar accident
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham