13 children dead, 8 others hurt as train hits school bus in UP

Published : Apr 26, 2018, 8:35 am IST
Thirteen school children were killed and eight others injured as train hits school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Kushinagar: Thirteen school children were killed and eight others injured after a train hit a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, news agency PTIreported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident and directed District Administration to provide all help and medical aid to the victims. 

He also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and directed an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

