13 children dead, 8 others hurt as train hits school bus in UP

Kushinagar: Thirteen school children were killed and eight others injured after a train hit a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, news agency PTIreported.

The vehicle collided with the train at an unmanned crossing in Kushinagar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident and directed District Administration to provide all help and medical aid to the victims.

He also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and directed an inquiry into the cause of the accident.