Mumbai cops assure doorstep service amid Covid19 lockdown

Mumbai: To ease the public’s concern over country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Mumbai police has stated that a team has been assigned with the task of felicitating doorstep service in case citizens need to lodge a complaint or grievances during lockdown.

The move was announced by Mumbai city police commissioner Param Bir Singh, appealing to the people not to step out of their homes for any reason.

The police also stated that those who fail to adhere to the lockdown restrictions will be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code for disobeying public servants and orders.

The officials have so far prosecuted over 150 persons as per section 188 of the IPC for disobeying the order.

The lockdown has curbed the movement of people and the officials have said that going to the complainant’s doorstep would be a safe option as the personnel are on a round the clock patrol currently.

The police have also started a coronavirus traffic helpline for assistance of the vehicles transporting essential commodities.

The officials said that the carriers should carry valid identity while travelling and stick a banner on their vehicles with the name of goods and services they are ferrying.

The officials added that the same will be available through the police helpline number 100.

“Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice will be at your doorsteps when you are in need. You please just don't step out if not necessary! Dial100,” tweeted Param Bir Singh, Mumbai police commissioner.

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok also confirmed that the police are coordinating with the e-commerce platforms for supply of essential commodities at the customer’s doorstep.

The police have also begun taking action against those violating the lockdown orders banning gathering outside.