Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 | Last Update : 01:17 AM IST

India, All India

First two corona+ patients in Maharashtra go home recovered

THE ASIAN AGE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 11:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 11:10 pm IST

However, 15 new cases take the count to 122, highest in India

Customers stand within well-marked areas to maintain social distance as they wait outside a grocery on day one of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on March 25, 2020. (PTI)
 Customers stand within well-marked areas to maintain social distance as they wait outside a grocery on day one of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on March 25, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 15 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, taking the number in the state to 122, the highest in the country.

Of these new cases, 11 persons had come in contact with COVID-19 patients who had returned from abroad, while four had overseas travel history themselves, a health department official said.

Seven of these patients are from Mumbai, five from Islampur in Sangli district in central and western Maharashtra, one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

The Navi Mumbai resident had come in contact with a Philippine national who died earlier this week. The Philippines national had recovered from Covid-19 infection but died because of other ailments, the government had said.

A couple from Pune, who were among first to test positive for the infection, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday as they had completely recovered, authorities said.

Confirming the fresh cases earlier in the day, public health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted, “In Sangli, five people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and four people from Mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts. (sic)”

Tags: maharashtra, coronavirus, positive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

file photo

Putin, Modi discuss global crisis caused by coronavirus

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)

Odisha’s corona warriors to get four months’ salary in advance

Representational Image. (PTI)

Chirag Paswan donates 1 crore from MPLADs for corona fight

Prime Minister Modi interacts with citizens of Varanasi amid nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI photo

PM Modi asks Varanasi people not to believe corona rumours

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham