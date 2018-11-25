The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 25, 2018

Shiv Sena can't serve people, how can they serve Lord Ram: BJP MLA Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 25, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2018, 3:36 pm IST

Surendra Singh said a controversial comment that if need be, '1992 will be repeated at Ayodhya'.

'How can Shiv Sena hijack the Ram Mandir issue?' questioned Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: BLP lawmaker, Surendra Singh has called out the Shiv Sena on its efforts to highlight the BJP’s failure to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena’s chief Uddhav Thackeray who is currently in Ayodhya has been relentless in his criticism to its ally BJP. On Sunday, Thackeray demanded the date of temple criticism and warned that the BJP-led government will not be able to retain power if they fail to do so.

“How can Shiv Sena hijack the Ram Mandir issue? The people who thrash north Indians and drive them out, who don't even have the mentality to serve humanity, how will they serve lord Ram?" questioned Singh, who earlier threatened to break the law and go against the Constitution to ensure that a temple is built.

Surendra Singh said a controversial comment that if need be, “1992 will be repeated at Ayodhya”.

The Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are holding separate rallies at Ayodhya on Sunday to push for the construction of the Ram temple.

The BJP, a section of its allies and the right-wing groups are hoping that the construction will be well on its way before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

