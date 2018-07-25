The Asian Age | News

Image building? Haryana BJP chief takes dip in canal, campaigns for 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit'

Published : Jul 25, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 4:21 pm IST

Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore started ‘Hum Fir Toh India Fit’ campaign. 

A video grab posted by Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala showing him swimming in a canal in Fatehabad district. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter video)
Hisar: Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala responding to ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ campaign posted a video on Twitter of himself jumping into a canal in Fatehabad district to promote swimming which is a healthy way of exercise.

Barala tagged the video to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to a report, the 35 seconds video was shot from two different angles and posted on Barala’s Twitter handle. Till Tuesday evening, the video had 200 views, 7 comments, 17 re-tweets and more than 80 likes. 

In a message, Barala wrote, “Swasth sharir pavitra vichar deta hai, aur pavitra vichar sudridh desh ka nirman karta hai (A healthy body inspires noble ideas and noble ideas help in building a strong nation).”

Last month, PM Modi also released video of yoga exercise after Indian cricketer Virat Kohli challenged him. PM Modi posted the video on his Twitter account with ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ tagline. 

Taking this challenge is seen as image-building exercise by Haryana BJP president whose son Vikas Barala was booked in high-profile stalking case in Chandigarh involving Varnika Kundu, daughter of Haryana IAS office VS Kundu.

