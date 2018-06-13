PM Modi shares fitness video, challenges K'taka CM Kumaraswamy next

PM Modi also passed on the fitness challenge to Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and IPS officers.

The video shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Accepting a fitness challenge thrown to him by cricketer Virat Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to post his fitness video. The video shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises.

He also passed on the fitness challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and IPS officers, especially those above 40 years of age.

The prime minister's one-and-a-half minute video comes nearly a month after he accepted the fitness challenge thrown by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Modi had then replied on Twitter that he will soon upload his fitness video. “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon,” the PM had written in May in reply to Kohli's challenge.



Wearing a black tracksuit, Modi is seen walking on a track created around a tree, doing stretching exercise and sitting on a rock for meditation. He is also seen balancing himself while walking on a narrow, circular track.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

While posting the video this morning, Modi said, "Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises."

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:



Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.



India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.



The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

The fitness challenge was started by Union Minister Raghavendra Rathore.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had shared a 3D video of him showcasing the Nadi Shodhan Pranayam - "Anulom Vilom".

As the fourth International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, PM Modi has been sharing his love for yoga on social media.

In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day when PM Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and recorded the largest yoga class with 35,985 people.