Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:01 PM IST

India, All India

Nobody can stop us from removing Modi in 2019 LS polls: Rahul

ANI
Published : Jan 24, 2019, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

Targetting Modi over demonetisation carried out in November 2016, Rahul said it was the biggest scam in Indian history.  

The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Congress chief was addressing a public meeting here before returning to Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rae Bareli: Escalating his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described him as the "symbol of hatred" and said nobody can stop us from removing him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On a visit to Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi, he again raked up the issues of Rafale, demonetisation, GST, unemployment and farmer loan waivers while targetting Modi.

"I want to tell you nothing can be achieved from hatred, it only causes destruction. The meaning of Narendra Modi is hatred. He is the symbol of hatred. We are going to remove him and nobody can stop us," he said while addressing a gathering here.

Referring to the removal of Alok Verma as CBI director, Rahul said: "He (Modi) travels around the county and claims to fight against corruption. But when the CBI wanted to investigate, the Director (Alok Verma) was removed from his post at 1:30 am. The Supreme Court reinstated the director but again he was removed from the post."

Verma was shunted out of the CBI on January 10 by the Selection Committee after a meeting attended by the Prime Minister, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri.

Targetting Modi over demonetisation carried out in November 2016, Rahul said it was the biggest scam in Indian history.  

"Earlier, the slogan of the government was 'achhe din aayenge' but now it is 'chowkidaar chor hai'.  Demonetisation is the biggest scam in Indian history. You all stood in front of ATMs, but none of the influential people stood there. All innocent and hardworking people suffered," he claimed.

Rahul further claimed that the Prime Minister "lied" on a number of issues, including Rafale deal and food park in Amethi.

"Influential people do marketing for Modiji. He gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. Everyone knows HAL has contributed a lot to the country’s defence. We had promised loan waivers and we implemented that, I don't lie, unlike Narendra Modi. I want to promise you that food park which was halted by Modi ji will be built here in Amethi, 101%," he added.

With regards to unemployment, Rahul said Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have already started creating jobs for locals.

"China gives 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, while India gives 450 jobs in every 24 hours. We asked for one GST rate, but Modiji imposed 5. The government demolished small industries," he claimed.

On the appointment of Priyanka Vadra as the General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East and Jyotiraditya Scindia to Uttar Pradesh West, Rahul said the two leaders have been given a mission in their new roles.

He also reaffirmed that Congress will contest in Uttar Pradesh with full strength.

Tags: rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls, up assembly polls, pm modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

‘For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important,’ said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)

‘Ideology more important’: NCP to PM Modi on tie-up with Congress

‘We will never accept Bangladeshi refugees as Indian citizens and will continue to oppose,’ Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Congress demonstrations against Citizenship bill across Arunachal Pradesh

Pointing out that he respects women, Sudhakaran said his speech should have been heard in total, rather than using some words here and there. (Photo: File)

Kerala Congress leader courts row over sexist remark, apologises

In a series of tweets, the former Union minister said the story is the same across many departments of the government as on one hand, there are vacant posts and on the other, there are unemployed youths. (Photo: File)

‘Another jumla’: P Chidambaram on announcement of railways recruitment

MOST POPULAR

1

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

2

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

3

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

4

Boeing's flying car lifts off

5

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham