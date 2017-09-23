Shabir Shah spoke with Saeed, received Pak funds to promote terror in J&K: ED

ED in its chargesheet also found that Shabir Shah's wife Dr Bilquis was also involved in collecting money through Hawala in terror funding.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah and a suspected hawala dealer in connection with a 2005 money laundering case filed against him for alleged terror financing.

The final report, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma, also named the alleged hawala dealer Mohammed Alsam Wani, who is in judicial custody along with Shah.

ED in its chargesheet said that Shabir Shah admitted to having telephonic conversations with Hafiz Saeed on the issue of Kashmir and that he had recently spoken to Saeed in January 2017.

"Shabir Shah received funds from terror outfits from Pakistan to promote terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of India," it said.

Shah also admitted that he had no source of income of his own and as such he had not filed any ITR regarding his income.

He only receives donations in cash from locals and his well-wishers towards party fund which amounts to 8-10 lakhs per annum.

The chargesheet also disclosed that hawala dealer Aslam Wani was receiving money on behalf of Shabir Shah at Delhi, delivered to him by Pakistan hawala operator, Shafi Shayar.

The case dates back to August 2005 in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell had earlier arrested Wani.

Wani had then claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah, following which the ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the duo.

Shah was arrested by the ED on July 25. The agency arrested Wani on August 6.

(With inputs from PTI)