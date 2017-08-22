Terror funding case: Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of separatist Shabir Shah

The court earlier had sent Shabir Shah to judicial custody for his involvement in a money laundering case for alleged terror financing.

New Delhi: The Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed bail application of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah.

On August 9, the court had sent Shabir Shah on 14-day judicial custody for his involvement in a decade-old money laundering case for alleged terror financing.

Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 25 from Srinagar and was brought to Delhi.

Earlier in August, the court had allowed the ED custody of Shah after the agency alleged that he was "ruining" the country by using money to fund terror.

The ED had issued multiple summons to Shah, but he never deposed before the central probe agency.

The court, in July, issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the separatist leader.

The agency had been issuing to Shah summons earlier too in pursuance of the August 2005 case in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer.

According to the police Wani had claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani.

Wani was arrested with a large cache of ammunition and Rs 63 lakh, allegedly received through 'hawala' channels from the Middle East, on August 26, 2005.