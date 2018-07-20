The Asian Age | News

Watch: 'You may call me Pappu but I don't hate you,' Rahul hugs PM Modi

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 3:52 pm IST

PM Modi, who initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, recovered quickly and called him and patted him on the back.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (LSTV GRAB via PTI)
New Delhi: He is known for his hugs, but this was one hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not expecting.

After a no holds barred and scathing criticism of PM Modi on several issues including Rafale jet deal today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked across the green-carpeted well of Lok Sabha to Modi and hugged him, a gesture which took the Treasury Bench members by surprise.

Gandhi's unexpected gesture, which quickly became a favoured video clip for television channels, came during a debate on no-confidence motion moved by the TDP against the Modi government.

Gandhi's speech was frequently disrupted and prompting Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. When he resumed his speech, Gandhi continued his attack.

Just before wrapping up, he strode over to PM Modi for the now-famous hug.

The Prime Minister initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible.

BJP MPs sitting behind PM Modi watched the brief interaction open-mouthed as the Prime Minister smiled at Gandhi as he walked back to his seat.

"This is what it means to be a Hindu," Gandhi said after coming back to his seat amid applause from his party members, including his mother Sonia Gandhi and other leaders present who heartily thumped their desks.

Sharply criticised for his reported remarks that "Congress is a Muslim party", Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi, BJP and ...have taught me what it means to be a Congress person, the meaning of being a real Indian, and what it means to be a real Hindu. For this, I thank them."

He also said his opponents may hate him, call him "Pappu" but he has no anger, hatred against the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This is likely the first time that an opposition leader has hugged the Prime Minister in the house, especially during a no-confidence motion.

Terming Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour as “childish”, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said: “He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up. It is unfortunate that the president of Congress is so ill-informed and immature.”

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur stood up and took objection to Gandhi's hug.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also gently reminded Gandhi that this was the country's legislature and not a place for such gestures.

BJP MP Kirron Kher called Rahul’s gesture as “drama”.

“Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed, he can't target our ministers without any proof. He was doing drama in the house and hugging Modi ji. I think his next step will be Bollywood. We will have to send him there,” she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP will move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha over the 'false allegations' he made during his speech.

Tags: rahul gandhi, lok sabha, narendra modi, no-confidence motion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

