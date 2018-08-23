The Asian Age | News

Give my savings to my sisters in Kerala: 4-yr-old Kolkata girl donates piggy bank

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
The girl had saved around Rs 14,800 from gifts she had received during her birthday to buy CD player to rehearse for her dance classes.

The 4-year-old girl handed over the money to CPI(M) leader Biman Bose at the state party office here. (Photo: Facebook/ @cpimwbpc)
Kolkata: A four-year-old girl from south Kolkata on Wednesday donated her piggy bank savings to the Kerala relief fund set up by the CPI(M).

Aparajita Saha, a resident of Jadavpur, had saved around Rs 14,800 from the gifts she had received during her birthday to buy a CD player to rehearse for her dance classes.

She handed over the money to CPI(M) leader Biman Bose at the state party office here.

After seeing the visuals of Kerala floods on TV channels, she decided to donate the money for the victims of the devastating floods.

Aparajita, along with her parents, visited the CPI(M) state office and met party politburo member Biman Bose. The CPI(M) has been collecting donations and relief materials for Kerala flood victims.

Aparajita handed over her piggy bank to Bose.

"I want this (money) to be given to my sisters in Kerala," she said.

