TN girl donates Rs 9,000 saved for over 4 yrs for new cycle to Kerala, gets unexpected reward

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 4:04 pm IST

Hero Cycles, in it Twitter account, appreciated her 'gesture to support humanity' and said she would get a brand new cycle from them.

The deadly monsoon rains in Kerala have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and has displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes. (Photo: File)
 The deadly monsoon rains in Kerala have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and has displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes. (Photo: File)

Villupuram: The gesture of a nine year-old girl from a town in Tamil Nadu to part with her savings of four years meant for a bicycle, for Kerala flood relief has moved a premier cycle manufacturer, who has now promised her to gift the cycle of her dreams.

Anupriya from Villupuram in the state has decided to give away about Rs 9000 of her savings, done over the last four years, after coming across TV visuals of the deluge in Kerala.

“I had saved money (of around Rs 9000) for over four years to buy a cycle. But I saw visuals of Kerala flood on televisions and decided to give the money,” toward relief activities, she told reporters.

The girl lending the helping hand won her hearts and accolades, with Hero Cyles taking special note.

Hero Cycles, in it official Twitter account, appreciated her “gesture to support humanity” and said she would get a brand new cycle from them.

“Dear Anupriya, We appreciate your gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us. Please DM your address or contact us at customer@herocycles.com. @PankajMMunjal,” it said.

Chairman and managing director of Hero Motors Company, Pankaj M Munjal, hailed Anupriya as a “noble soul” and assured to give her “one bike every year of your life.”

“Anupriya, parnam to you. You are a noble soul and wish you spread the good around. Hero is too pleased to give you one bike every year of your life. Pl share your contact on my account. Love you and best wishes. Prayers for Kerala,” Munjal said in a tweet.

Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, welcomed the company’s gesture.

“Thanks to HeroCycles for donating a bicycle to a 9-year-old girl who gave up all that she was saving for a cycle to help the victims of the #KeralaFloods,” he said in a tweet.

The deadly monsoon rains in Kerala have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and has displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes.

The Centre, various state governments and other entities including individuals have extended a helping hand to Kerala.

