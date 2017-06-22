The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:08 PM IST

India, All India

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Oppn fields Meira Kumar against NDA’s Kovind

AGENCIES
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 7:39 pm IST

Opposition on Thursday named former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as their nominee while NDA had named ex-Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind.

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar and NDA Presidential Candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar and NDA Presidential Candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After much hype over the Opposition Presidential candidate, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar has been fielded against NDA's Ram Nath Kovind.

The decision was taken on Thursday at the Opposition parties meet headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by all 17 political parties who have unanimously proposed the name of Meira Kumar as their candidate, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Notably, both NDA and the Opposition have fielded Dalit candidate for the top most post of the Indian constitution.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Sonia Gandhi appealed to all other opposition parties to support them.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he would visit Patna and asked Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to reconsider his support to NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

He said, “Will meet him (Nitish Kumar) tomorrow. Ask him to think, should not do a historical mistake, your decision is wrong.”

Lalu Yadav further said that his party would not break alliance with JD(U) in Bihar.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party also extended its support to Meira as their Presidential candidate. BSP leader Satish Mishra said, “Chief Mayawati gave her consent for the name which came in the opposition meet.”

Dr B R Ambedkar’s grand son Prakash Ambedkar, ex-diplomat Gopal Krishna Gandhi and ex-home minister Sushil Kumar were the few names along with former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar that were making rounds before the Opposition meeting on Thursday.

NDA, earlier this week, had nominated former Bihar Governor and Dalit leader Ram Nath Kovind as their Presidential candidate. Kovind’s Dalit background had made him a candidate that political parties cannot afford to reject, even more so with his added credentials of being a crusader for the Scheduled castes and OBCs.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination has started that will continue till June 28.

More about Meira Kumar:

Born in Bihar, Meira Kumar is the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister and prominent Dalit leader, Jagjivan Ram, and a freedom fighter, Indrani Devi.

She made her debut into politics in 1985 and was elected from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, defeating political heavyweights like Ram Vilas Paswan and Mayawati, two powerful Dalit leaders.

Kumar was elected unopposed as the first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha and served from 2009 to 2014.

She served as a Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of Manmohan Singh's Congress led Government from 2004–2009.

Tags: 2017 presidential election, meira kumar, ram nath kovind, nda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5 launched in India: specs, features and price

2

17-year-old gets cured by innovative treatment, but loses memory

3

Don't type anymore, just speak to write with Dictate

4

Money ain't all that good!

5

Facebook gives Indians more control over their profile pictures

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Bolivia's Aymara Indians are celebrating the year 5,525 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. (Photo: AP)

Aymara Indians celebrate New Year by performing thousand-year old traditions

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: PIB)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham