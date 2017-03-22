The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

India, All India

Furious at stains, Adityanath bans paan masala, tobacco in UP govt offices

ANI
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 3:36 pm IST

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Adityanath has inspected the annexe and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday banned the use of pan masala and tobacco in government premises in the state.

On Wednesday morning, Adityanath visited the old office of the UP CM in Lucknow (called the annexe), which is no longer used. He became furious on seeing paan stains on the staircase of the building and passed the order, said NDTV.

This was confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who said that the Chief Minister has inspected the annexe and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness so that the change is visible in the state.

"He has advised against the use of paan masala, plastic and tobacco in the government buildings and offices," Maurya told ANI.

He added that wherever there is a cleanliness issue it has to be taken under control as soon as possible.

"The government has started working on the issue. Maintain patience, you will see the changes soon," Keshav Prasad said.

Adityanath today directed all police officials to prepare an action plan to shut slaughter houses.

According to sources, Adityanath has also directed the police to put complete ban on cow smuggling.

The BJP manifesto for the Assembly polls had said that all illegal slaughter houses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all mechanised slaughter houses.

After being assigned the charge of India's most politically-crucial state, Adityanath assured that Uttar Pradesh would soon be considered as the supreme state in the country.

Earlier, on Monday, the priest-turned-politician directed all state government officers to declare their income and assets (moveable and immovable) within 15 days.

He had ordered all his ministers to do the samE after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Sunday.

Tags: yogi adityanath, paan masala, tobacco, keshav prasad maurya, cow smuggling
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

2

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

3

Bill Gates tops the Forbes 'Richest Men' chart again

4

Doctors at Delhi's RML hospital remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

5

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham