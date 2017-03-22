The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

CM Yogi Adityanath's big action, anti-Romeo squads formed by UP police

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 1:15 pm IST

The aim is to prevent eve-teasing and curb crime against women. Three men have already arrested buy the squad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have issued orders to constitute "anti-Romeo squad" in 11 districts of the Lucknow zone to prevent eve-teasing, as BJP had promised during the Assembly polls in its 'sankalp patra'.

"In a bid to check incidents of eve-teasing and passing of comments on them (women and girls), 'anti-romeo dal' would be constituted at the police station levels and action under Goonda Act taken against wrongdoers," IG (Lucknow Zone) A Satish Ganesh said.

According to an NDTV report, three men have already been arrested on Tuesday while a gang of boys were made to do sit-ups by police in Jhansi. In Meerut, boys outside girls’ schools and colleges were questioned.

The IG's order said that attempts should be made to check cow slaughter and cattle smuggling effectively and those involved should be booked.

The IG said that in cases where investigation is complete, final report should be submitted in court and review of heinous crimes made so that those involved are sent behind bars.

The IG also directed the police to effectively check crime against women, arrest criminals carrying rewards, follow up on cases lodged under the Gangster Act, check activities of land mafia and curb the sale of illicit liquor.

The BJP's "sankalp patra" during the Assembly polls promised constitution of "anti-Romeo" squads for checking eve-teasing besides checking activities of land mafia and cow slaughter.

Tags: yogi adityanath, anti-romeo squads, uttar pradesh police, eve teasing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

2

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

3

Bill Gates tops the Forbes 'Richest Men' chart again

4

Doctors at Delhi's RML hospital remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

5

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham