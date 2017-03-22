CM Yogi Adityanath's big action, anti-Romeo squads formed by UP police

The aim is to prevent eve-teasing and curb crime against women. Three men have already arrested buy the squad.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have issued orders to constitute "anti-Romeo squad" in 11 districts of the Lucknow zone to prevent eve-teasing, as BJP had promised during the Assembly polls in its 'sankalp patra'.

"In a bid to check incidents of eve-teasing and passing of comments on them (women and girls), 'anti-romeo dal' would be constituted at the police station levels and action under Goonda Act taken against wrongdoers," IG (Lucknow Zone) A Satish Ganesh said.

According to an NDTV report, three men have already been arrested on Tuesday while a gang of boys were made to do sit-ups by police in Jhansi. In Meerut, boys outside girls’ schools and colleges were questioned.

The IG's order said that attempts should be made to check cow slaughter and cattle smuggling effectively and those involved should be booked.

The IG said that in cases where investigation is complete, final report should be submitted in court and review of heinous crimes made so that those involved are sent behind bars.

The IG also directed the police to effectively check crime against women, arrest criminals carrying rewards, follow up on cases lodged under the Gangster Act, check activities of land mafia and curb the sale of illicit liquor.

The BJP's "sankalp patra" during the Assembly polls promised constitution of "anti-Romeo" squads for checking eve-teasing besides checking activities of land mafia and cow slaughter.