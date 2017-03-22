The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

India, All India

Ajmer Dargah blast: NIA court sentences 2 to life

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 1:02 pm IST

The blast on October 11, 2007 in the Dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at the time of Roza Iftaar had left 3 pilgrims dead and 15 injured.

Ajmer Bomb Blast case accused Devendra Gupta being produced in a court in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)
 Ajmer Bomb Blast case accused Devendra Gupta being produced in a court in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: A special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced Bhavesh Patel and Devendra Gupta, 2 accused in the in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast case, to life imprisonment.

The magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Patel and 5,000 on Gupta.

The court had on March 8 convicted Bhavesh Patel, Devendra Gupta and Sunil Joshi and acquitted others including Swami Aseemanand. Joshi has already died.

The conviction was made under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC, 3 / 4 of Explosive Substances Act and Sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The blast on October 11, 2007 in the Dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at the time of Roza Iftaar had left three pilgrims dead and 15 injured.

The case was handed over to the Rajasthan ATS and was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency which re-registered the case with the NIA police station in New Delhi on 6 April 2011.

There were as many as 149 witnesses in the case and 451 documents were examined. The NIA filed three supplementary chargesheets in the case.

