The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 06:46 AM IST

India, All India

Ajmer blast case: Swami Aseemanand let off

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 5:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 5:50 am IST

A member of right-wing Hindu group Abhinav Bharat, Assemanand has been in jail since December 2010.

Police produce 2007 Ajmer Bomb Blast case accused Swami Aseemanand in a court in Jaipur. (Photo: AP)
 Police produce 2007 Ajmer Bomb Blast case accused Swami Aseemanand in a court in Jaipur. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Jaipur: A special NIA court in Jaipur on Wednesday acquitted right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand and six others in the 2007 Ajmer blast case. The court, however, found three persons — Sunil Joshi (dead), Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel — guilty, and were convicted the case.

Judge Dinesh Gupta let off Swami Aseemanand and six others, giving them the “benefit of the doubt”. Devendra Gupta, Bhavesh Patel and Sunil Joshi were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for the bomb attack, that had left three pilgrims dead and 15 others injured. Joshi was murdered in December 2007.

The quantum of sentence will be announced on March 16, defence counsel Jagdish Rana told reporters in Jaipur. Swami Aseemanand was an accused in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case. A total of 68 people were killed in the blasts in two Samjhauta Express coaches near Dewana railway station in Panipat on February 18, 2007.

Among those acquitted were Harshad Solanki, Lokesh Sharma, Mehul Kumar, Mukesh Vasani, Bharat Bhai and Chandrashekar, he said, adding that Chandrashekhar was out on bail while the others were in judicial custody. “The conviction was made under Section 120b (criminal conspiracy), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC, as well as the Explosive Substances Act and UAPA, Mr Rana said.

A member of right-wing Hindu group Abhinav Bharat, Assemanand has been in jail since December 2010. He was also named an accused in Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast case. On December 26, 2010, he was arrested by the CBI from Hardwar for his alleged role in the Mecca Masjid blast, in which 14 persons were killed. According to the National Investigation Agency, which was probing the Ajmer blast, three of the accused — Sandeep Dange, Ramchandra and Suresh Nair — are absconding. The case was handed over to the Rajasthan ATS and later transferred to the NIA, which re-registered the case with the NIA police station in New Delhi on April 6, 2011.

There were as many as 149 witnesses in the case and 451 documents were examined. The NIA had filed three supplementary chargesheet in the case. The blast on October 11, 2007 in the dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer at the time of roza iftar had left three pilgrims and 15 others injured.

Tags: ajmer blast case, swami aseemanand, nia court, bomb attack
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Viral ad for Swachh Bharat shatters gender stereotypes

2

BCCI stands by Virat Kohli in wake of DRS controversy

3

Air India scripts history with 'all women operated' flights

4

'Terminator' robots could soon be a reality

5

World's heaviest woman loses 120 kilos in one month

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham