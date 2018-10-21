The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

India, All India

BJP desperate to rewrite history, appropriate Netaji's legacy: Congress

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2018, 6:40 pm IST

Singhvi said it was high time more Indians got to know about the historic role these stalwarts had played.

The Congress leader alleged that while the RSS and BJP were praising Bose for his military endeavours to liberate India, their 'ideological ancestors had done totally the opposite'. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The Congress leader alleged that while the RSS and BJP were praising Bose for his military endeavours to liberate India, their 'ideological ancestors had done totally the opposite'. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP-led Centre of making a "conspiratorial attempt" to appropriate the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi Sunday said the saffron party was "desperate to rewrite history".

In a veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi clan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday alleged that the contribution of several great leaders such as Sardar Patel, B R Ambedkar and Bose to the country's freedom struggle was "deliberately" forgotten to glorify "one family".

He also said it was high time more Indians got to know about the historic role these stalwarts had played.

Donning the famous Azad Hind Fauj cap, the prime minister hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and unveiled a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Bose. At a press conference, Singhvi said the Congress had always endeavoured to protect, preserve and propagate the ideals of Bose, the brave patriot and secularist.

Read: ‘Contribution of others ignored’: PM takes dig at Gandhis at Azad Hind Fauj event

"Those who do not have their own ideas and idol and had zero contribution in the national movement of freedom struggle are trying to appropriate the legacy of our freedom fighters, in an attempt to be perceived as nationalists. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi desperately tried to do the same. A desperate BJP is trying to rewrite history and create an imagined rivalry between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru and between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nehru. It has used auspicious occasions for these cheap political tricks," he said.

Singhvi pointed out that Bose and Patel were completely against the "philosophy of sectarianism and bigotry that is espoused by Prime Minister Modi's ideological patriarch -- the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha".

He said Patel, in a letter to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, had stated that the "activities of the Hindu Mahasabha were a clear threat to the existence of the government and the activities had not died down, despite the ban". Singhvi also pointed out that Nehru was one of the lawyers for Bose during his Indian National Army (INA) trials.

"Was there any person from the RSS to support Netaji?," he asked, adding, "The prime minister and the BJP are desperately trying to appropriate every national legacy."

The Congress leader alleged that while the RSS and BJP were praising Bose for his military endeavours to liberate India, their "ideological ancestors had done totally the opposite".

"When Netaji was revamping the Azad Hind Fauj (or INA) in Japan and Gandhiji had given the Quit India call, the RSS was hand-in-glove with the British," he said.

Singhvi also said to get political mileage, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was portraying Bose as Mahatma Gandhi's victim and Jawaharlal Nehru's rival, but in reality, Bose always had the highest regard for both of them. He pointed out that Bose had, in fact, named two INA regiments after Gandhi and Nehru.

It was Bose who first gave Gandhi the epithet of "Rashtrapita" or the father of the nation in a radio address from Singapore in 1944, Singhvi said, adding that the same year, Hindu Mahasabha member Nathu Ram Godse had made his first attempt to kill Gandhi.

Quoting from public documents, correspondences and books, Singhvi claimed that the Congress was never at odds with Bose. He said the Congress had always welcomed the earlier decisions of the Modi government and the West Bengal government to declassify the files pertaining to Bose.

"But the BJP has just played politics with it. In the last 53 months, the Modi government has only indulged in news plants and nothing adverse has come against the Congress party as perpetrated by them. We still want all the Netaji files be declassified," he said.

Tags: bjp, congress, pm modi, azad hind government, rss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

2

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

3

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

4

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

5

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham