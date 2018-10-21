The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind govt'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2018, 11:00 am IST

PM Modi, 'We have attained 'Swaraj' after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this 'Swaraj' with 'Suraaj''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled national flag at Red Fort to mark 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind government’ headed by Subhash Chandra Bose. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled national flag at Red Fort to mark 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind government’ headed by Subhash Chandra Bose. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind government’ headed by Subhash Chandra Bose.

Traditionally, the prime minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, “Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot 'divide & rule'”.

However, “even after so many years, those dreams remain unfulfilled”, he added.

The Prime Minister further said, “We have attained 'Swaraj' after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this 'Swaraj' with 'Suraaj'”.

Hailing the BJP-led Centre, PM Modi said that the government made big and tough decisions to strengthen defence sector.

“In last 4 years, several measures were taken to strengthen the defence. Best technologies were brought to the defence. This government has strength to make big and tough decisions, it'll continue. Be it surgical strike or making the files of Netaji public, decision was taken by our government,” he said.

According to reports, the decision to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort was taken in August this year by a group of Netaji followers and family members, including his grand-nephew and BJP Bengal vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose. They had then requested the PM to join them in the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced his decision to attend the ceremony during an interaction with BJP workers via video-conference.

Accusing the Congress of neglecting the contributions of many great personalities towards India’s freedom, PM Modi said that the BJP respects everybody who served the country, irrespective of party affiliation.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, azad hind government, netaji subhash chandra bose
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

2

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

3

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

4

Modified cotton could be human food source

5

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham