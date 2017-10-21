The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:40 PM IST

India, All India

Aadhaar not must for ration: J'khand govt after girl starves to death

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 3:37 pm IST

Any card, including a driver's license and voter ID card or any specified card, is permissible for procuring food grains.

The family was struck off from government welfare rolls for not linking their ration card with the Aadhaar card. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Jamshedpur: The Jharkhand government on Saturday said Aadhaar card was not mandatory to collect food grains from the public distribution system after a 11-year-old girl allegedly died of starvation.

Local activists had alleged that the girl died of starvation on September 28 after her family was denied ration for the want of an Aadhar-linked ration card.

"Aadhaar card is not mandatory. Any card, including a driver's license and voter ID card or any specified card, is permissible for procuring food grains," the state's Food Minister Saryu Roy said.

A toll free number--1800 212 55 12--had been set up to lodge complaints regarding ration distribution, Roy said, adding that grain banks would also be set up in every block.

Meanwhile, a fresh probe announced by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on October 17 had found that the girl died of malaria, officials said.

The first probe by a three-member team, which was constituted on October 6, also examined the case and found the girl died of malaria, they said.

Tags: aadhaar card, starvation, jharkhand death, girl dies of starvation, jharkhand govt
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

