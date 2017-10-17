The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017

India

No Aadhaar, no food? Jharkhand family denied rice; daughter starves to death

ANI
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 1:40 pm IST

The family was struck off from government welfare rolls for not linking their ration card with the Aadhaar card.

The girl died on September 28 after her mother was unable to feed her. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The girl died on September 28 after her mother was unable to feed her. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Simdega: An 11-year-old girl allegedly died of starvation in Jharkhand's Simdega District recently, as her family's ration card was not linked to the Aadhaar.

Aadhaar is the 12 digit unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data.

The girl died on September 28 after her mother was unable to feed her. The family was struck off from government welfare rolls for not linking their ration card with the Aadhaar card.

"I went to get rice, but I was told that no ration will be given to me. My daughter died saying 'Bhat-bhat' (rice)," said the girl's mother, Koyli Devi, on Monday.

"I have clearly instructed, along with the copy of Supreme Court's order, that those who do not have the Aadhaar card will also get rations. Those who do not have the Aadhaar card, they will be given food supplies after identification," Jharkhand Food and Supply Minister Saryu Rai said.

"If the card has been struck off and someone has died due to it, then authorities must take action against this," he added.

Due to the increasing number of fraud cases, the Centre, for security reasons, has asked every individual to link their Aadhaar card with the ration card, LPG, PAN card or any other.

The state of Jharkhand is regarded as being among the poorest in India. It is being alleged that millions of people in the state have been struck off the ration card rolls because they are not Aadhaar linked.

