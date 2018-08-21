The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

India, All India

UAE gives Rs 700 crore to help rebuild flood-hit Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 1:51 pm IST

The UAE has been one of the first countries to offer solidarity with the people in Kerala.

A church is seen partially covered in flood waters in Alappuzha in Kerala. The state has been battered by torrential downpours since Augusta 8, with floods and landslides. (Photo: AP)
 A church is seen partially covered in flood waters in Alappuzha in Kerala. The state has been battered by torrential downpours since Augusta 8, with floods and landslides. (Photo: AP)

Kochi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended Rs 700 crore as financial assistance to rebuild flood-ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday.

At least 357 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in the state.

The Centre has declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature".

Read: Centre declares Kerala floods 'a calamity of severe nature'

"We are slowly winding down rescue operations and concentrating on relief and rehabilitation," E Chandrasekharan, Kerala's revenue minister said, adding that about 95 per cent of people affected have been rescued and put up in relief camps.

"We are hoping to reach out to everyone by end of day today," Chandrasekharan said.

The UAE has been one of the first countries to offer solidarity with the people in Kerala. "The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE," UAE's vice president Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum told on Twitter recently.

The UAE is home to several people from Kerala who have moved there.

"The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE," the vice president tweeted.

Also Read: We and Indian community will unite to help those affected in Kerala: UAE

Efforts are being made to rebuild the state from the devastating floods said to be the worst in a century.

Various states, ministers, lawyers and judges, government officials are donating generously to bring Kerala back to life.

Tags: kerala floods, uae, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

