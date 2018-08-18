We and Indian community will unite to help those affected in Kerala: UAE

President of UAE has instructed formation of national emergency committee to provide assistance to people affected in Kerala.

Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi: United Arab Emirates has extended help to flood-hit Kerala where at least 324 people have died in the last nine days. The state is witnessing one of the worst floods in a century.

The UAE is to form a committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala.

President of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has instructed formation of a national emergency committee to provide assistance to the people affected in flood-hit Kerala.

UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative.

Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also said that the country has a special responsibility to help and support those affected by the heavy floods, in which over 3 lakh people have also been displaced from their homes. The UAE is home to several people from Kerala who have moved there.

The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days

"The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE," the vice president tweeted.

The state of Kerala in India is currently witnessing huge floods, the most devastating in a century. Hundreds have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Ahead of Eid Al Adha, do not forget to extend a helping hand to our brothers in India.

Thousands have been shifted to relief camps in Kerala as nearly 100 dams, reservoirs and rivers have overflowed, roads caved in, sections of highways collapsed, and homes swept away amid warnings of worse weather to come.

The Indian Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel are working on war footing to rescue people trapped in various districts after flood waters gushed into their houses.

The airport in Kochi has been shut at least till August 26 and flight operations have been shifted to state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Train and metro services across have been hit too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken aerial survey of flood affected areas and has announced Rs 500 crore as immediate relief for the state.