The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, All India

We and Indian community will unite to help those affected in Kerala: UAE

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 12:56 pm IST

President of UAE has instructed formation of national emergency committee to provide assistance to people affected in Kerala.

Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. (Photo: PTI)
 Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi: United Arab Emirates has extended help to flood-hit Kerala where at least 324 people have died in the last nine days. The state is witnessing one of the worst floods in a century.

The UAE is to form a committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala.

President of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has instructed formation of a national emergency committee to provide assistance to the people affected in flood-hit Kerala.

Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also said that the country has a special responsibility to help and support those affected by the heavy floods, in which over 3 lakh people have also been displaced from their homes. The UAE is home to several people from Kerala who have moved there.

"The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE," the vice president tweeted.

Thousands have been shifted to relief camps in Kerala as nearly 100 dams, reservoirs and rivers have overflowed, roads caved in, sections of highways collapsed, and homes swept away amid warnings of worse weather to come.

The Indian Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel are working on war footing to rescue people trapped in various districts after flood waters gushed into their houses.

The airport in Kochi has been shut at least till August 26 and flight operations have been shifted to state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Train and metro services across have been hit too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken aerial survey of flood affected areas and has announced Rs 500 crore as immediate relief for the state.

Tags: kerala floods, united arab emirates
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

2

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

3

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

4

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

5

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham