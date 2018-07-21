The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018

India, All India

Rahul winks like Priyanka Varrier, hugs better than Munna bhai say twitterati

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 11:50 am IST

After giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi was seen turning to one of his cheering colleagues and winking.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priya Varrier. (Photo: PTI | YouTube)
New Delhi: In first of its kind incident, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after finishing his speech during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, got up from his chair and gave a bear hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

That was not all. After returning to his seat in the opposition benches in the House, Rahul Gandhi winked which gave social media further fodder for varying reactions.

After giving a hug to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi was seen turning to one of his cheering colleagues and winking.

The video of the hug and the wink has been trending ever since.

Also Read: Watch: 'You may call me Pappu but I don't hate you,' Rahul hugs PM Modi

On social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the son Lalu Yadav, was among those who commented.

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also reacted to the hug followed by the wink.

Bizarrely enough, the 47-year-old Congress president was compared to Priya Prakash Varrier, the young actress who floored the world with her charming wink.

However, not all were in favour of Rahul Gandhi's gesture at Lok Sabha on Friday, some twitterati felt the Congress president's actions were "childish" and "juvenile".

Tags: rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi winks, congress, lok sabha, narendra modi, priya varrier
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

