Rahul winks like Priyanka Varrier, hugs better than Munna bhai say twitterati

After giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi was seen turning to one of his cheering colleagues and winking.

New Delhi: In first of its kind incident, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after finishing his speech during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, got up from his chair and gave a bear hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

That was not all. After returning to his seat in the opposition benches in the House, Rahul Gandhi winked which gave social media further fodder for varying reactions.

The video of the hug and the wink has been trending ever since.

On social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the son Lalu Yadav, was among those who commented.

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also reacted to the hug followed by the wink.

Bizarrely enough, the 47-year-old Congress president was compared to Priya Prakash Varrier, the young actress who floored the world with her charming wink.

Oh boy, Rahul Gandhi can wink and that too better than Priya Varrier, hug better than Munna Bhai.

May be an Oscar is on cards!?!#Noconfidancemotion #RahulGandhi #NoTrustVote #RahulHugsModi — Gautam Joshi (@2203Gautam) July 20, 2018

However, not all were in favour of Rahul Gandhi's gesture at Lok Sabha on Friday, some twitterati felt the Congress president's actions were "childish" and "juvenile".

@RahulGandhi gave a performance,not a speech in sync with nature of the proceedings;Rahul seemed like a juvenile,churlish,wink-happy trickster,too eager to please!No roadmap,no vision,no gravitas;Modi bashing&more Modi bashing;that is all the #GandhiDynast did!#NoConfidenceMotion — Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi's cheap wink after hugging the PM shows not only his lack of class and immaturity - but he is playing to the Baba Log gallery. #NoConfidenceMotion https://t.co/sydTd5fOsG — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) July 20, 2018