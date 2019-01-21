Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:31 PM IST

India, All India

‘Modi vs chaos’ agenda for 2019: Arun Jaitley’s dig at Opposition unity

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 4:01 pm IST

Jaitley said India has moved ahead of 1971 and aspirational society will not commit 'collective suicide' in upcoming LS polls.

'Will 2019 be a replica of 1971? It is Modi vs an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs Chaos,' Arun Jaitley wondered. (Photo: File)
 'Will 2019 be a replica of 1971? It is Modi vs an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs Chaos,' Arun Jaitley wondered. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Dismissing opposition parties' ‘Mahagathbandhan' as unviable and unworkable, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said, India has moved ahead of 1971 and the aspirational society will not commit a "collective suicide" in the forthcoming general elections.

The two-fold strategy of the opposition parties for the general elections is to pursue anti-Modi agenda and take advantage of the electoral arithmetic, he said in a Facebook post titled 'Agenda for 2019 – Modi Vs Chaos'.

 

"Will 2019 be a replica of 1971? It is Modi vs an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs Chaos,” Jaitley wondered.

The Union Minister is currently in the US for a medical check-up.

Recalling the 1971 General Elections, Jaitley said the opposition had formed a 'Grand Alliance' or the 'Mahagathbandhan' teaming up against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"We had powerful leaders and a head-start in the media. Additionally, the Congress had split into two... The results were announced, India rejected negativism. The India of 2019 has moved way ahead of India of 1971. Aspirational society never commits a collective suicide. They do not suffer from a Lemming Syndrome," Jaitley said.

Lemming Syndrome refers to a phenomenon wherein crowds of people, imitate actions of each other just because they see a majority of their peers doing it.

Stating that every general election has its own script that is dictated by the prevailing political environment, Jaitley said for 2019 political battle, India's opposition has a two-fold strategy, firstly, negative anti-Modi agenda and secondly, random political grouping to gain from the electoral arithmetic.

He said Opposition politics has thrown up four desirous prime ministers wishing to challenge Narendra Modi. "It is obvious that the level of satisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is very high. If that weren't so, what was the need for multiple disparate forces to come together against him? It is only the fear of his popularity and a certain comeback that is bringing them together," Jaitley said.

Stating that the anti-Modi rally organised by Opposition parties in Kolkata, became significantly "a non-Rahul Gandhi rally," by his conspicuous absence. "All four ambitious politicians pursue fanciful strategies to replace PM Modi; however, Congress can at best dream only to be a pillion rider," Jaitley noted.   

Tags: mahagathbandhan, arun jaitley, opposition unity, 2019 lok sabha polls, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

2

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

3

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

4

Billionaire in a burger queue

5

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham