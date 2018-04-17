The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

India, All India

Salman Khan, on bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, can travel abroad: court

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 4:25 pm IST

Jodhpur District and Sessions Court allowed Salman Khan to travel to the US, Canada, Nepal from May 25 to July 10, after the actor's plea.

Actor Salman Khan walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7 after spending two nights there. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Actor Salman Khan walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7 after spending two nights there. (Photo: File/PTI)

Jodhpur: Actor Salman Khan, who is on bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, can travel abroad, court said on Tuesday.

Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court allowed him to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal from May 25 to July 10, after the actor's plea.

The 52-year-old actor was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in 1998 in Kankani village, near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

His co-actors from the film Tabu, Neelam Kothari ,Saif Ali Khan and Sonali bender, were, however, acquitted by the Jodhpur sessions court. Notably, all the actors were present with Salman Khan while he was driving during their alleged late night hunting outing.

Read: 1998 Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets 5-yr jail term, others acquitted

Salman Khan walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7 after spending two nights there. This was the actor's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central jail.  He has spent a total of 20 days in the jail in 1998, 2006, 2007 and in April this year.

Also Read: Hours after bail, Salman Khan walks out of jail, reaches Mumbai

Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who had ordered his release on bail, had said that the actor can't leave the country without the court's permission.

The next hearing in the blackbuck poaching case has been scheduled for May 7.

Tags: salman khan, blackbuck poaching, salman khan bail
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

2

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

3

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

4

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

5

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMLife

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham