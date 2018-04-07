The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

India, All India

1998 Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets bail, likely to be out by 7:30 pm

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 3:32 pm IST

Jodhpur Court grants bail to Salman Khan on two bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case. (Photo: File)
 After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case. (Photo: File)

Jodhpur: After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The court granted bail to the actor on two bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

Salman Khan is likely to be out of Jodhpur Central Jail by 7.30 pm.

"The bail order must reach the jail authorities only after that will Salman Khan be released today. The bail bond takes about 20 minutes to fill out. The verification process takes about an hour after which he can be released. He could be released at about 7.30 pm," said senior lawyer Bharat Bhusan Sharma.

The bail plea was heard by Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was among 87 sessions court judges who were transferred on Friday. It is customary for judges to be given seven days for the transition.

Salman's release deferred as judge to decide on bail gets transferred

On Thursday, a Jodhpur Court sentenced the 52-year-old actor to five years in jail for killing two endangered blackbucks in 1998 while shooting for the film, Hum Saath Saath Hain. The superstar known as 'bhai' among the film fraternity and fans was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail soon after his conviction on Thursday.

1998 Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets 5-yr jail term, others acquitted

Salman's co-stars and Bollywood actors - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - were acquitted by the court for the lack of evidence.

The actor's lawyer had approached the court with his bail application of 51-pages on Friday, but the hearing was deferred off till today after the judge asked for the entire case records.

Tags: salman khan, bail to salman khan, jodhpur court, blackbuck poaching case
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

