Haryana CM slams oppn for 'politicising' rape, murder of Dalit teens

Khattar said he has ordered the state police to increase its patrolling and a few Inspector level officers have also been transferred.

Khattar's remarks came after two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Amid outrage over the alleged rape and killing of two minor Dalit girls in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in such crimes.

Khattar also said that Haryana is in the process of establishing special courts for speedy trial in such cases to ensure timely justice to the victims.

"Such incidents are very unfortunate and I am myself deeply hurt. We will take strict action against all those involved (in committing such crimes)," he told reporters in Delhi during a visit.

His remarks came after two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.

Khattar said he has ordered the state police to increase its patrolling and a few Inspector General-level officers have also been transferred.

Appealing to opposition parties, Khattar said he himself has never done politics over such incidents and the opposition also should refrain from politicising such sensitive issues.

"The state has already started a Dial 100 project. Soon we will also begin 1090 service, a dedicated helpline service for women," he said.

The shocking incident of the alleged rape of the Dalit girls came close on the heels of another incident last month, in which a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area in Hisar district.

