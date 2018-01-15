The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:21 PM IST

India, All India

Haryana: 15-yr-old Dalit girl's raped, mutilated body found in canal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 15, 2018, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Medical examinations suggest the girl was subjected to violence similar to that of Jyoti Singh, the December 2012 Delhi gangrape victim.

The teenager was not only gangraped but a foreign object was inserted into her private parts causing serious internal injuries. (Representational Image)
 The teenager was not only gangraped but a foreign object was inserted into her private parts causing serious internal injuries. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh/Kurukshetra: The half-naked, mutilated body of a Dalit girl was found from the banks of a water channel in Haryana's Jind district on Saturday.

Upon medical examination, it was found that the 15-year-old girl was subjected to violence similar to that of Jyoti Singh, the December 2012 Delhi gangrape victim.

The teenager was not only gangraped but a foreign object was inserted into her private parts causing serious internal injuries. Her body was also brutalised by her assailants in various ways.

According to PGIMS Rohtak's forensic department, her body parts were damaged and water was found from her body, suggesting both brutal sexual abuse and drowning.

"In all, her body had 19 injuries — largely on face, head, chest and hands. Her lungs were ruptured, suggesting someone might have sat on her chest," said head of the hospital's forensic department Dr S K Dattarwal, according to a report in the Times of India.

"The girl was subjected to immense brutality. We have asked the police to provide us the scene of the crime report and photographs of the spot for confirmations," the doctor added.

The class ten student was the elder daughter of a tailor living in a village under Jhansa police station in Kurukshetra. She had earlier gone missing with a 20-year-old person from her village and her family had him booked in a case of abduction.

The 20-year-old man is still missing. However, there is no proof yet of his link with the crime.

According to news agency ANI, the victim's distraughted father demanded justice for her daughter. "My daughter was kidnapped and raped, culprits should be punished, we want justice for her. If administration had done its job well, an incident like this would have never happened," he said.

An FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) as well as four more squads have been constituted under a DSP for the probe.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, declared that one person has been identified in lieu of the case.

In Kurukshetra, the teen's family refused to accept her body for cremation. They demanded the case be handed over to the CBI, a government job for a member of her family, Rs 50 lakh from the Nirbhaya Fund and two arms licences.

They accepted the body only after Haryana minister KK Bedi assured them of a timebound probe and release of compensation.

Tags: nirbhaya gang rape, gangrape, haryana gangrape, minor gangrape, torture
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

2

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

3

Honor 9 Lite first impressions: Honor’s bold midrange fighter

4

SRK recreates #BeMyGuest magic for Dubai tourism

5

‘Sh**hole’ projected on Trump International hotel after controversial remark

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham