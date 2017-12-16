The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

India, All India

We fight for community service unlike BJP: Rahul's maiden speech as Cong president

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 12:55 pm IST

Intensifying his attack, Rahul said that BJP has set the country ablaze with the fire of violence, which will now be difficult to control.

'Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth,' the newly-sworn Congress president said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth,' the newly-sworn Congress president said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday formally became the Congress President taking the baton from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul was presented with a certificate that formally names him as the new Congress President. From here on, he is officially the top boss of the Congress party.

In his maiden speech as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said, "We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, but we do not agree with them. They (BJP) crush voices but we allow them to speak, they defame we respect and defend."

Rahul Gandhi said that politics belongs to the people, but today it is not being used for people. "It is not being used to uplift people, but to crush them," the 47-year-old Congress president said.

"Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth," the newly-sworn Congress president said.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Congress took India to 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times."

Intensifying his attack on BJP, Rahul said, "You have an example in front of you, once fire breaks out it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP, that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country."

"And if there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the 'pyara karyakarta and neta' of Congress. We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger," the Congress president said.

“Congress is an ancient idea. BJP would have you believe they are the oldest idea in the universe, as usual this is not the truth. In India, there are two ideas that have clashed, idea of self vs the other. BJP are soldiers fighting for self. Congress guided by service of community,” Rahul said.

The newly-elected Congress chief said, “It is with deepest humility, that I accept this position (of Congress President) knowing that I will always be walking in the shadow of giants.”

Rahul Gandhi ended his speech saying, "Thanks mother Sonia Gandhi for being a guiding force."

Handing over the charge of the party to her son and congratulating and blessing Rahul, Sonia Gandhi said, "Rahul is my son, so I do not think for me to praise him is right but I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of violence, after joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks, that have made him a stronger person."

"When I realised the Congress party is getting weaker after my husband's death, then I had to listen to my party's 'cheekh' (voice)," Sonia Gandhi said in her last speech as the Congress leader.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress president, sonia gandhi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

2

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

3

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

4

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

5

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham