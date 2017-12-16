We fight for community service unlike BJP: Rahul's maiden speech as Cong president

Intensifying his attack, Rahul said that BJP has set the country ablaze with the fire of violence, which will now be difficult to control.

'Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth,' the newly-sworn Congress president said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday formally became the Congress President taking the baton from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul was presented with a certificate that formally names him as the new Congress President. From here on, he is officially the top boss of the Congress party.

In his maiden speech as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said, "We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, but we do not agree with them. They (BJP) crush voices but we allow them to speak, they defame we respect and defend."

Rahul Gandhi said that politics belongs to the people, but today it is not being used for people. "It is not being used to uplift people, but to crush them," the 47-year-old Congress president said.

"Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth," the newly-sworn Congress president said.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Congress took India to 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times."

Intensifying his attack on BJP, Rahul said, "You have an example in front of you, once fire breaks out it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP, that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country."

"And if there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the 'pyara karyakarta and neta' of Congress. We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger," the Congress president said.

“Congress is an ancient idea. BJP would have you believe they are the oldest idea in the universe, as usual this is not the truth. In India, there are two ideas that have clashed, idea of self vs the other. BJP are soldiers fighting for self. Congress guided by service of community,” Rahul said.

The newly-elected Congress chief said, “It is with deepest humility, that I accept this position (of Congress President) knowing that I will always be walking in the shadow of giants.”

Rahul Gandhi ended his speech saying, "Thanks mother Sonia Gandhi for being a guiding force."

Handing over the charge of the party to her son and congratulating and blessing Rahul, Sonia Gandhi said, "Rahul is my son, so I do not think for me to praise him is right but I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of violence, after joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks, that have made him a stronger person."

"When I realised the Congress party is getting weaker after my husband's death, then I had to listen to my party's 'cheekh' (voice)," Sonia Gandhi said in her last speech as the Congress leader.