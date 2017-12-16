The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, All India

Crackers celebrating Rahul's elevation stops Sonia mid-speech

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 2:57 pm IST

As Sonia Gandhi made an emotional farewell speech for the last time as Congress president, party workers began bursting firecrackers.

Announcements failed to deter the workers, even as Rahul Gandhi came up to his mother and appeared to reassure her. (Photo: ANI)
 Announcements failed to deter the workers, even as Rahul Gandhi came up to his mother and appeared to reassure her. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who was heading the party for 19-years handed over the baton to her son Rahul on Saturday.

Sonia made an emotional farewell speech after giving the party’s responsibility to newly appointed head Rahul Gandhi.

"Today I am addressing you for the last time as Congress president. A new era, new leadership before you," Sonia Gandhi, 71, said while beginning her speech.

Sonia had to stop her speech several times, after elated party workers at the venue began bursting firecrackers.

Annoyed, Sonia refused to speak until the crackers stopped.

At one point, an exasperated Sonia even exclaimed, "I can't speak."

An announcement failed to deter the workers. Even Rahul came to his mother and appeared to reassure her.

"I have to shout because of this (crackers noise)," appealed Sonia, who has been skipping events as she has been unwell over the past few years.

Sonia finally resumed speaking after a few minutes, though the crackers continued.

Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, congress, sonia's farewell speech, crackers to celebrate rahul's elevation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham