Crackers celebrating Rahul's elevation stops Sonia mid-speech

As Sonia Gandhi made an emotional farewell speech for the last time as Congress president, party workers began bursting firecrackers.

Announcements failed to deter the workers, even as Rahul Gandhi came up to his mother and appeared to reassure her. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who was heading the party for 19-years handed over the baton to her son Rahul on Saturday.

Sonia made an emotional farewell speech after giving the party’s responsibility to newly appointed head Rahul Gandhi.

"Today I am addressing you for the last time as Congress president. A new era, new leadership before you," Sonia Gandhi, 71, said while beginning her speech.

Sonia had to stop her speech several times, after elated party workers at the venue began bursting firecrackers.

Annoyed, Sonia refused to speak until the crackers stopped.

#WATCH: While addressing at AICC, Sonia Gandhi interrupted by the noise of incessant fireworks, says, 'I can't speak' pic.twitter.com/xjBrgYigdK — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

At one point, an exasperated Sonia even exclaimed, "I can't speak."

An announcement failed to deter the workers. Even Rahul came to his mother and appeared to reassure her.

"I have to shout because of this (crackers noise)," appealed Sonia, who has been skipping events as she has been unwell over the past few years.

Sonia finally resumed speaking after a few minutes, though the crackers continued.