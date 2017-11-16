The Asian Age | News



Operation Kund humane, ensures to save surrendered militants: IGP Kashmir

ANI
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 6:19 pm IST

Three militants, Atta Mohammad Malik, Shams-ul-Wiqar and Bilal Sheikh, have been captured alive, said J&K Police.

To emphasise the security forces' commitment to give a chance to local militants to join their families, the surrendered militants Shams-ul-Wiqar and Bilal Sheikh were brought before the media. (Photo: ANI)
 To emphasise the security forces' commitment to give a chance to local militants to join their families, the surrendered militants Shams-ul-Wiqar and Bilal Sheikh were brought before the media. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: The Operation Kund in the Kashmir Valley has brought to the fore the humane face of security forces, which ensured that the surrendered militants are saved and don't get into the cross-fire, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Munir Khan on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the Inspector General of Police said, "One local militant, Atta Mohammad Malik, was badly injured during the encounter and could have died but the jawans, despite losing one of their associates in the encounter, rushed him (the militant) to the hospital, where he is now out of danger."

Since Tuesday, the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu & Kashmir police have been engaged in an anti-terrorism operation in the forests of Haalan-Kund area of Qazigund, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Three militants, Atta Mohammad Malik, Shams-ul-Wiqar and Bilal Sheikh, have been captured alive.

The top cop said that the incident is an example of security forces' commitment to give militants a chance to surrender and get into the mainstream.

Read: Pak using social media to lure youth into militancy in Kashmir: IGP Munir Khan

"We have been appealing to the local militants that if they signal surrendering even during the encounter then we wouldn't kill them. It is our commitment to give a chance to local militants to join their families."

To emphasise the security forces' commitment, the surrendered militants Shams-ul-Wiqar and Bilal Sheikh were brought before the media.

"We can't present Atta Mohammad Malik as he is in hospital," Khan said.

A militant and an Army soldier were killed on the first day of the operation. The slain militant has been identified as Muzammil of Kulgam area.

The joint operation was launched after the specific information about the presence of a joint group of six Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in the forest area of of Haalan-Kund was received.

The IG, Kashmir range, blamed Pakistan for luring the young Kashmiris into militancy.

"Relentless social media campaign has been started by Pakistan to lure youth to join militancy (in Kashmir). Such forces (Pakistan) are also indulging in religious exploitation. The 15-25 age group is immature and is unable to differentiate between good and evil," Khan said while talking about the driving force behind the locals joining militancy.  

Tags: operation kund, anti-militancy operation in kashmir valley, igp munir khan, central reserve police force, social media recruitment of militants, pak army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

