Pak using social media to lure youth into militancy in Kashmir: IGP Munir Khan

IGP (Kashmir) Munir Khan said this while briefing media about anti-militancy Operation Kund, which has been continuing since Nov 14.

Srinagar: Pakistan is using social media to recruit militants in Kashmir, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Munir Khan on Thursday.

Khan said, "Relentless social media campaign has been started by Pakistan to lure youth to join militancy."

He made this statement while briefing media about anti-militancy Operation Kund, which has been continuing since November 14.

The operation is being carried out in the forest area of Haalan-Kund area of Qazigund, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Three terrorists have been arrested alive in this operation," said Khan.

He added that a militant and an Army soldier were killed on the first day of the operation.

"We think two more militants are still hiding in the area, so the operation is going on," Khan said.

Khan identified the arrested militants as Atta Mohammad Malik, Shams ul Wiqar and Bilal Sheikh.

He said that Atta was arrested in an injured state and is presently hospitalized.