J&K twin attacks: JeM chief exposes Pak in audio clip, mocks India

Masood Azhar has also revealed how the simultaneous attacks in Sunjuwan and Srinagar's Karan Nagar was part of the same plan.

The terror mastermind also revealed how he and his cadres were working with other terror outfits to launch these simultaneous attacks.

New Delhi: A group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked and entered an army camp in Sunjuwan in Jammu.

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar has claimed credit for the attacks that killed five Indian soldiers and a civilian.

In an audio clip, Azhar brags to his cadres, "Indians are baffled at how our 'mujahideen' reached Jammu from Kashmir. Sunjunwan is not on the border but inside the heart of Jammu."

"While Jammu terror siege was still on, our men set Srinagar afire," he is heard saying.

The terror mastermind also revealed how he and his cadres were working with other terror outfits to launch these simultaneous attacks and mocked Indian agencies for not having a whiff about it.

According to media reports, Indian intelligence agencies came across the audio clip a week after three JeM fidayeen (suicide attackers) launched an attack at 36 Brigade campus in Jammu.

Pakistan on the other hand, seems to be indignant at the allegations made by Indian authories.

"It is a well-established pattern that Indian officials begin making irresponsible statements and levelling unfounded allegations, even before any proper investigation in any incident has been initiated,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We hope that the international community would urge India to stop the untold atrocities and gross violations of human rights in LoK (Indian Occupied Kashmir) (and) refrain from any misadventure across the Line of Control...” it added.

India has, however, continued to stress that no matter what Pakistan says, they provide support to militant terrorists.

Lt Gen Devraj Anbu told the media at the Udhampur headquarters of the Army's Northern Command: "(A total of) 185-220 terrorists in the south and 190-225 terrorists in the north of Peer Panjal are ... ready for infiltration."

The officer also said the Pakistan Army had a direct role in planning terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Jammu to take stock of the situation after the attack.

She also blamed Pakistan for ir and said Islamabad will pay for this "misadventure."

"Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. I repeat Pakistan will pay for it," she told reporters.

“It’s a condemnable act. This shows the cowardice of Pakistan who can’t face India directly and sends its people to attack civilians here. There are family quarters around the camp, so the army is taking precaution in cordoning the area,” said Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister, Nirmal Singh.