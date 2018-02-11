Jammu JeM ambush: Anti-terror ops enter 2nd day, 2 soldiers, 3 terrorists dead

Most of the camp residents in over 150 houses were evacuated to flush out other terrorists.

Srinagar: Anti-terror operations entered its second day on Sunday after a group of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu on Saturday.

In the predawn fidayeen attack, the terrorists struck the family quarters in the camp killing two Armymen — a junior commissioned officers (JCO) and non-commissioned officer (NCO) — and injuring at least nine, including women and children.

Those injured also include a Major and daughter of the slain JCO, police sources said.

Three of the terrorists were gunned down in the Army operation which is still on. Most of the camp residents in over 150 houses were evacuated to flush out other terrorists.

The police said that the terrorists launched the attack on Sunjwan Military Station of 36 Brigade around 4.55 am on Saturday after entering from the rear side of the Army camp where family quarters are located.

The attack follows Intelligence inputs warning of an attack on the Army or the security establishment by JeM in view of the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.