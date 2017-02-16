The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:55 AM IST

India, All India

Edapaddi pips Panneerselvam, may get call to form Tamil Nadu government

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2017, 2:05 am IST

Sasikala camp claims support of 124 MLAs.

AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala slams her palm at J. Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach in Chennai, making a vow. “I will overcome the hurdles, treachery and plotting against me”, she said before leaving for Bengaluru to surrender before a court. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala slams her palm at J. Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach in Chennai, making a vow. “I will overcome the hurdles, treachery and plotting against me”, she said before leaving for Bengaluru to surrender before a court. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao has decided to call Ms Sasikala’s loyalist Edapaddi Palanisami to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, according to reliable sources.

He is likely to call Mr Palanisami for the swearing-in ceremony that may be held on Thursday evening at Raj Bhavan. Mr Palanisami may be given three to five days to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

The Assembly was adjourned sine die after adopting the Jallikattu resolution. Since it was not prorogued, it can be convened by the new chief minister. He is likely to call it into session early next week.

On Wednesday evening, the governor met both claimants — caretaker chief minister O. Panneerselvam and Mr  Palaniswami — and gave them a patient hearing.

A day after he was elected as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party, Mr Palanisami met Mr Rao for the second time in two days and urged that he be invited to form the government.

After the meeting, fisheries minister D. Jayakumar said Mr Palanisami has the support of 124 of the 134 party MLAs, and the governor should invite him to form the government without any delay.

Mr Panneerselvam and other senior leaders who have shifted to his camp also met the governor and requested that he be allowed to prove his majority on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

It appeared that on the strength of numbers, the governor had to choose Mr Palanisami. Mr Panneerselvam’s numbers appeared very weak in comparison, and he may have little claim in the current situation except an equal opportunity in a composite floor test.

The governor had been studying the opinions given by legal luminaries such Mukul Rohatgi and Soli Sorabjee. While Mr Rohatgi has suggested a composite floor test to determine who commands the majority in the Assembly, Mr Sorabjee is understood to have told him to invite the leader who has the backing of the required number of MLAs to form the government.

The situation changed dramatically after Mr Palanisami became the AIADMK candidate for chief ministership rather than Ms Sasikala, who became disqualified to hold the post on Tuesday after the Supreme Court convicted her in the DA case.

Mr Palanisami is not only a member of the House but was also not disqualified or likely to be disqualified from being a member. It was different in the case of Ms Sasikala.

Tags: vidyasagar rao, jallikattu, edapaddi palanisami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

